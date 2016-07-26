Birt/Lawrence

Meghan Birt of Albany, Wis., daughter of Robert and Joanne Birt of Urbana, and Doug Lawrence of Albany, Wis., son of John and Candace Lawrence of Albany, Wis., will be married in Grace Church, New Glarus, Wis., at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 24, 2016.

The bride-elect is a graduate of Monroe High School in Monroe, Wis., and a graduate of the University of Wisconsin – Platteville in Platteville, Wis. She is a buyer at Weir Minerals in Madison, Wis.

The groom-elect’s is a graduate of Albany High School in Albany, Wis., a graduate of the University of Wisconsin – Stout in Menomonie, Wis., and a graduate of the Milwaukee School of Engineering in Milwaukee, Wis. He is a plant manager at Emmi Roth in Platteville, Wis.