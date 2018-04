Cameryn Grace Pemberton

James Roger and Heather Renee Pemberton of Biloxi, Mississippi, announce the birth of their third child, a daughter, Cameryn Grace, born at 11:57 a.m., November 9, 2017, at Keesler Medical Center, Biloxi, Mississippi, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and measuring 19-1/2 inches. She joins brother Jayden James and sister Braelyn Kay. Maternal grandparents are Scott M. and Kimberly K. Detwiler of Talladega County, Alabama. Paternal grandparents are James L. and Amy L. Pemberton of West Alexandra, Ohio. Maternal great-grandparents are Ronald D. and Beverly J. Jones and Donald E. and Joan A. Detwiler of Springfield, Ohio. Paternal great-grandparents are James and Susan L. Sewell of West Alexandria, Ohio. Maternal great-great-grandparents are Richard E. and Mary J. Detwiler of Urbana.