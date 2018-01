Leah Whitley Funderburgh

Matt and Liz Funderburgh of North Lewisburg announce the birth of a daughter, Leah Whitley Funderburgh, born at 12:54 p.m. Dec. 4, 2017, at Memorial Hospital, Marysville. She weighed 8 pounds and measured 19 3/4 inches. She joins Duncan, 9, Brady, 5, and Halle, 3. Maternal grandparents are George and Donna Ratcliff of McArthur. Paternal grandparents are Mike and Kathy Funderburgh of North Lewisburg. Maternal great-grandparents are Helen Starr of Frankfort and Clara Ratcliff of Chillicothe. Paternal great-grandparent is Louise Funderburgh of Woodstock.