Natalie Grace Lewis

Charlie and Brittany Lewis of North Lewisburg announce the birth of a daughter, Natalie Grace Lewis. Born at 9:50 a.m. on Oct. 23, 2017, at Memorial Hospital of Union County, she weighed 7 pounds and was 19.5 inches long. Paternal grandparents are Daril and Georgeanna Lewis of North Lewisburg. Maternal grandparents are Jeff and Donna Kellett of Marengo.