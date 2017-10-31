Audrey June Claybaugh

Adam and Shelley (Spriggs) Claybaugh announce the birth of a daughter, Audrey June Claybaugh. Born at 2:09 a.m. on Oct. 18, 2017 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, she weighed 2 pounds, 7 ounces and was 14.9 inches long. She joins big brothers, Brody Daniel – age 3 years and 11 months and Eli Joseph – age 20 months. Maternal grandparents are Joy and Dennis Spriggs of Urbana. Paternal grandparents are Jane and Brian Lynott of Urbana and Dan and Jennifer Claybaugh of Lakeview.