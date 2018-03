Robert and Sherri (Westfall) Crowder of North Lewisburg celebrated their 40th anniversary March 25. They were married on that date in 1978 at the Methodist Church in North Lewisburg.

The couple have a son, a daughter and five grandchildren.

Mr. Crowder retired from the Ohio Department of Transportation and farms.

Mrs. Crowder retired as a school teacher and caregiver to the family.