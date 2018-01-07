Posted on by

Davises celebrate 50th


Mr. and Mrs. Bob Davis


Bob and Susie (Weaver) Davis of Saint Paris will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Jan. 19. They were married on that date in 1968 at the Terre Haute United Methodist Church.

The couple graduated from Graham High School in 1966 and 1967. They have made Champaign County their chosen place of residence their entire lives. Mr. Davis is retired from Navistar International.

They are the parents of two children, Jill Davis (Ed) Copley of Saint Paris and Stefanie Davis (Patrick) Gallagher of Chester, VA. They have three grandchildren.

An open house for family and friends will be hosted by their children on Jan. 20 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Harmon Park in Saint Paris.

