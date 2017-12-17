Posted on by

Boggses celebrate 60th


Mr. and Mrs. David Boggs


David and Martha (Stallsmith) Boggs of Urbana will celebrate their 60th anniversary with dinner and a small celebration with family.

They were married on Dec. 22, 1957, at the Urbana United Methodist Church by Rev. Warren H Bright.

They are the parents of Michael of Columbus and Beth (deceased) of McComb. They have two grandchildren.

Mr. Boggs retired after 30 years of teaching History and Driver’s Ed at Houston High School and nearly 30 years as a Courier for Security National Bank. Mrs. Boggs retired after more than 17 years as Secretary/Treasurer for the Urbana United Methodist Church. Prior to UUMC, she spent several years in secretarial and treasurer positions with the Champaign County Board of Education and local schools.

