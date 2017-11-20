Holdens celebrate 75th

Travis Q. and Mildred (Innis) Holden of Urbana celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on Nov. 14. They were married on that date in 1942 at the Maineville Methodist Church in Maineville.

The couple were high school sweethearts and graduated from Kings Mills High School, Kings Mills, in 1939. They have lived in Urbana since 1951 and previously lived in Warren County.

They are the parents of four children, John Holden, Kathy Holden (Michael) Dahler, Greg Holden (Audra) and the late Judy Holden. They have five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A luncheon in their honor was held on Nov. 14 at Hearth & Home of Urbana, where they live. A family celebration was scheduled for later in November.