Spains celebrate 65th


Mr. and Mrs. James Spain


James R. (Richard) and Martha (Ingram) Spain, formerly of North Lewisburg, celebrated their 65th anniversary at Green Hills Community, West Liberty. They were married Oct. 10, 1952, in Milford Center.

They have three children: David (Nancy) Spain of North Lewisburg, Anna (Neal) Blankenship of Upper Arlington and Julia (Bill) Black of North Ridge. They have six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Mr. Spain is retired from Louden Brothers of North Lewisburg. Mrs. Spain is retired from Summerfield Insurance of North Lewisburg.

